Home for the holidays! Josh Peck has returned to his former abode — his fake television one, that is.

The San Fernando Valley crib, where exterior shots for Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh were filmed, hit the market for $1.85 million, TMZ reported on Friday, December 15, and the former child star, 31, was coerced into making a surprise visit.

Peck’s good friend, David Dobrik – who also happens to be a vlogger – captured the nostalgic visit in a video posted to his Twitter on Saturday, December 16. He blindfolded his pal, put him in a car and recorded his priceless reactions as they arrived at the residence.

“I can’t believe it, I’m finally home!” the actor joked as he took off his blindfold and approached the house. “I played catch with Megan here, And here’s where I’m sure we played some sort of trick on Walter,” he laughed as his friends chimed in with memories of the show.

I surprised Josh Peck with his house from Drake and Josh @ItsJoshPeck pic.twitter.com/fBNdSHjjXf — DAVID DOBRIK (@DavidDobrik) December 16, 2017

The house, which has 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, a tennis court and a pool, didn’t appear so big on the show. When Dobrik gave some insight into its amenities, Peck hilariously responded: “And we had to we had to share the f–king attic? Thanks a lot mom and dad!”

“I guess the news channel is really paying Walter well,” he added.

The Grandfather actor added to the sentiment with a post to Instagram on Monday, December 18. “Make your stalker your friend and they’re no longer your stalker! Thanks for the ride home, David. #Drakeandjoshhouse,” he captioned the pic.

