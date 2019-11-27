



Julianne Hough issued a denial after a report claimed she was subjected to criticism of her physical appearance during her time as a judge on America’s Got Talent

“I had a wonderful time on America’s Got Talent. I loved working with the cast, crew and producers,” the dancer, 31, said in a statement to Variety on Tuesday, November 26. “I am happy to continue my working relationship with NBC. … I’m looking forward to what the future holds.”

Although Hough was dropped from the AGT judging panel, she has two more projects with NBC in the works: a TV special costarring her brother, Derek Hough, titled Holidays With the Houghs, and an appearance on the annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center program.

Julianne’s statement came after two unnamed sources claimed to Variety that the Grease: Live star had received constant criticism on her hair, makeup and wardrobe from AGT staffers. The magazine reported that the incidents impacted Julianne’s morale and caused tension on set.

Julianne only appeared on season 14 of America’s Got Talent. News broke last week that she and fellow judge Gabrielle Union had been cut from the show. Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews are all expected to return for season 15.

The Variety report also claimed that Union, 47, was let go after she urged producers to report an offensive joke made by guest star Jay Leno to human resources. The former late-night host, 69, allegedly joked about Cowell’s dogs being “on the menu at a Korean restaurant” in a segment that never made it to air.

In response to the allegations, NBC and Fremantle said in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, “America’s Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show. The judging and host lineup has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT’s enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously.”