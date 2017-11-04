Even Kandi Burruss can hit her breaking point. Following last season’s reunion special of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the singer and her husband, Todd Tucker, nearly left the show, she exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“For a second, we had thought about throwing up the deuces and saying goodbye,” Burruss admits to Us. “Last season after the reunion, I was really kind of done and I was really kind of thinking maybe I should go on about my business.”

However, after Bravo reiterated how much they supported her, she decided to stay. As for her husband, she says, he’ll always stand by the choices she makes.

Following the end of that season, she also reveals, she never spoke to Phaedra Parks again — and she never plans to. At last year’s reunion, Parks was caught in a huge lie that after repeating something to Porsha Williams, that turned out to be untrue. “Absolutely not,” she answers when asked if she has an interest in patching things up.

Now she’s friends with most of the ladies on the show. When it comes to the mystery of Kenya Moore‘s marriage, many of the women in the trailer questioned the legitimacy of it — but Burruss stays on Moore’s side.

“I side with Kenya on that situation just because she has had so much drama over the years about her boyfriends,” she explains.”I can understand why she didn’t want to necessarily share it with everybody from the beginning because a lot of people have nice things to say about her relationship. So even though I wish I could have been there when she got married, however she chooses to do it, that’s her business. And he’s a really nice guy. I have since met him after the fact. But I’m on her side on this one.”

Burruss says the only lady on the cast she doesn’t consider a friend is Williams, but they can “co-exist” on the show. Other than that, she’s not worried about much. “If I can make it through last season, I can make it through anything,” she says.

The Real Housewives Kids: Then & Now

The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on Bravo Sunday, November 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!