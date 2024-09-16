Xavier Worthy made a splash when he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in April 2024 — and his now-fiancée, Tia Jones, was by his side to celebrate.

Worthy was the Chiefs’ first round pick at the No. 28 spot in the 2024 NFL Draft after running a record breaking 40-yard dash in 4.21 seconds at the NFL combine that spring. That same month, Jones highlighted Worthy on her Instagram profile and applauded his achievements.

“Welcome to the chiefs kingdom ❤️. #chiefs #nfldraft #worthy,” Jones captioned a series of Instagram photos with the receiver.

While it’s unknown when Worthy and Jones, who competed at the 2024 Paris Olympic Trials, began dating, they have become more public throughout 2024. The pair announced their engagement in July of that year and Jones cheered on her fiancé as he made his NFL debut two months later.

Scroll down to see Worthy and Jones’ sweetest couple moments:

April 2024

The former Texas Longhorn brought Jones along for the ride when he was whisked away in a private jet to celebrate being drafted by the Chiefs.

May 2024

The couple repped custom sweatshirts with each other’s faces on them in a sweet selfie. Worthy’s hoodie highlighted Jones’ track and field career, while Jones’ sweatshirt showed Worthy’s college football highs.

July 2024

“We are home owners 🏡🔑,” the duo announced via Instagram. “Super blessed to be able to experience buying a home with the person you love!! Nothing more important than family and building a foundation!”

A week later, Worthy announced that he proposed to Jones on the beach. The athlete dropped to one knee in front of a red flower arch with a “Marry Me” sign lit up behind them.

August 2024

“First NFL home game of the season since the Super Bowl and baby got his FIRST TOUCHDOWN IN THE NFL here at Chiefs kingdom ♥️‼️ #chiefs #chiefskingdom #xavierworthy,” Jones wrote via social media after watching Worthy play in his first preseason game in the NFL.

That same month, Jones toasted to Worthy when the city of Fresno, California, declared that August 29 is “Xavier Worthy Day.” Worthy grew up in the Northern California city. Worthy’s mom, Nicky, accepted the honor on his behalf, while Jones tweeted her support. “Supper [sic] proud and beyond happy for my baby🎉🍾,” Jones gushed.

September 2024

Worthy made a big splash in his regular season debut on September 5, scoring two touchdowns during the night. “First game, first touchdown, first win. Proud to be a Chief. Go Chiefs Kingdom!” he said in a Kansas City video on X.

“Zays first real NFL touchdown 🏈 First TD of the game!” Jones wrote via X after live-tweeting his debut. “Left with 2 TD. Left with 68 yards on only 3 touches 🤯.”