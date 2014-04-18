Last week, Kanye West presented the world with his lyrical take on fiancée Kim Kardashian's butt, and now he's back with an accompanying music video. The rapper, 36, lends his vocals to Future's "I Won," choosing to dedicate his verse to the body of Kardashian, 33, and his baby daughter North.

The visuals to the track off of Future's new album Honest are dramatically shot in black-and-white, with the pair of hip-hop artists strolling along the beach. While Kanye praises his future wife, Future, 30, pays his own tribute to his fiancée, singer Ciara, 28, who is pregnant with their first child.

Kardashian and close pal Ciara do not appear in the video, however, two scantily models fill their places, posing on the sand. West looks serious as he raps about the reality star, "I want to dip that ass in gold, I want to dip that ass in gold / I made it over NBA, NFL players / So every time I score it's like the Super Bowl. Baby, we should hit the south of France / So you could run around without them pants."

Yeezy wears all white and a massive chain as he references his daughter North, rapping, "You grew up on J. Lo, Timberlands by Manolo now / Till one day I put an angel in your ultra sound." He goes on to nod to Karadashian's sisters and mother, Kris. Watch Kanye and Future get romantic in the video above.

