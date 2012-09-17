Kourtney and Kim are preparing to take Miami by storm — with E! cameras in tow — for a tweaked version of the steamy Florida spinoff.

As the seventh season of the family's flagship reality hit Keeping Up With the Kardashians wrapped Sunday — with Kourtney welcoming her daughter Penelope Scotland Disick into the world — the E! network confirmed plans for the spinoff Kourtney & Kim Take Miami, which follows 2009's Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami and 2011's Kourtney & Kim Take New York. Though she will not be a central character this time around in the Sunshine State, Khloe is expected to appear with her sisters on the new Miami installment.

NEWS: What you missed on Sunday's Keeping Up finale

"Miami, the Kardashian sisters are back!" Kourtney, 33, says in a new promo for the spinoff, set to air in January 2013.

PHOTOS: Kourt and Kim as kids

Touching down in South Beach this weekend to begin production on the series, Kim, 31, tweeted that she was already hard at work revamping the sisters' Miami DASH boutique. "Dash Miami today was crazy! Such cute stuff! Did a little shopping & re-merchandised the store!" she tweeted Sunday, the same day she introduced the world to her new pet, a Teacup Persian kitten she named "Mercy," after boyfriend Kanye West's new single.

PHOTOS: The family's wildest reality TV moments

Prior to jetting off to Miami, Kourtney, Khloe and Kim celebrated another family milestone when promoting their Kardashian Kollection for Sears clothing line in New York City: The mayor of Yonkers, N.Y. declared September 14 National Kardashian Sister Day, according to Kim's Twitter page.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!