Could it be? Katey Sagal opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about the chances she’d reunite with Ed O’Neill and the rest of the cast of Married with Children for a possible spinoff — and shared what it would be like now.

“I would consider it,” the 8 Simple Rules alum, 65, told Us at the Shameless FYC event in Hollywood on Wednesday, March 6, of revisiting the show. “We always talk about it. All of us do!”

However, there is one major thing standing in the way. “Schedules never work out,” Sagal said. “And what it would look like? Probably not too different than it looked like before. Just older. Just older people.”

Sagal added of the misogynistic basis of the sitcom: “Our whole thing on that show was, I don’t believe in censorship. I believe that each individual is responsible for [themselves] — you can change the channel — if your children are watching something like that. But I don’t necessarily think that that … we would censor art in anyway.”

Sagal (Peggy Bundy) and O’Neill, 72, (Al Bundy) starred as onscreen wife and husband on the comedy for 10 seasons from 1987 to 1997. Christina Applegate (Kelly Bundy) and David Faustino (Bud Bundy) played their two children.

Ahead of the show’s 30th anniversary of the premiere date, Sagal spoke about her time on the comedy during an AOL Build session in April 2017. “It was a very misogynistic show. It was when I really, clearly understood that my job as an actor was to interpret the material,” she said. “It’s not necessarily my belief system. My belief system has nothing to do with being an actor. You know, I was hired to play a part … The women were portrayed completely exploited on that show. That was part of Al Bundy’s thing — he liked hot women, and they showed them all the time.”

The Sons of Anarchy alum continued: “And so, people would ask me questions like, ‘Is this what you think? I mean, how can you be on a show like this?’ And I was really clear that I don’t believe in censorship, and I also believe that it’s my job as an actor to interpret the material — it’s not my belief. If you’re asking me, do I think women should be portrayed in a misogynistic way, in an exploited way, of course I don’t think that. But playing Peg Bundy had nothing to do with what I thought. That was my job.”

With reporting by Antonia Blyth

