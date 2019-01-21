Immune to the law? Kathleen Durst’s brother, Jim McCormack, remembers the chilling moment he learned that Robert Durst would not be charged in the murder of Morris Black in 2003.

“I remember sitting in my house and taking a very deep exhale because it’s like, oh, he did it again. He walked,” McCormack recalls in a sneak peek of Robert Durst: An ID Murder Mystery part 2. “Bob always believed that you could get away with anything.”

The real estate millionaire was accused of killing Black in 2001, but was acquitted after a jury found that he acted in self-defense. He has also been accused of slaying crime writer Susan Berman in 2000 and will stand trial in 2019.

Robert’s first wife, Kathleen, a former medical student, went missing in 1982 and was never found. Robert was never charged with a crime related to her disappearance.

Watch the clip above to see legal experts investigate the 2003 case.

Robert Durst: An ID Murder Mystery part 2 airs on Investigation Discovery Tuesday, January 22, at 9 p.m. ET.

