Katy Perry doesn’t take herself too seriously, and fans love her all the more for it.

In a clip posted via Instagram on Sunday, April 21, the singer, 39, was asked if she “knows this song” as the American Idol audience belted out her hit 2010 single, “California Gurls.”

After faintly mouthing the words and taking a moment to think, Perry joked, “It’s by that really annoying girl, right?”

Social media users couldn’t get enough of the cheeky video, with one Instagram user writing, “I love how your mouth moved to it wanting to sing,” while another added, “She’s an actress, give her the Golden Globe right now.”

The “Roar” singer joined the long-running singing competition series in 2018; however, Perry revealed her plans to exit the show during a February appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“I think this will probably be my last show, my last season for Idol. I mean, I love Idol so much … it’s connected me with, like, the heart of America but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse — that pulse to my own beat,” she said at the time. “You know what I’m saying?”

While she’s leaving the Idol world behind, Perry said she is ready for the next step of her career.

“Well, you know, actually this fall in September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock and Rio,” she told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. “It’s really exciting. It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially for my Brazilian fans.”

Though Perry’s goodbye to fans and fellow American Idol judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie is bittersweet, the 13-time Grammy Award nominee has an idea of which artist would be a good fit to replace her.

“I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show,” she told E! News earlier this month. “I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything.” (The “Save Me” singer, 39, made an appearance on the April 8 episode.)

Perry continued, “So I love him. And to have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly! I want a truth teller. I want someone that is not afraid to tell the truth in a graceful way.”

American Idol season 22 airs on ABC Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.