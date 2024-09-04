Kay Adams is remaining coy about her relationship with Daniel Jones — and having some fun as the rumors continue to run wild.

While speaking to Giants guard Jermain Eluemunor on the Tuesday, September 3, episode of her “Up & Adams” podcast, the former Good Morning Football host, 38, addressed speculation of a romance with Jones, which sparked when she interviewed the athlete last month.

“You gotta protect your boy, my boy, the world internet thinks [he’s] my boy,” she quipped to Eluemunor, 29. Adams’ comment drew a deep belly laugh from Eluemunor, leading Adams to become flustered while stifling her own laughter. “I don’t want to talk about it, oh God,” she concluded.

A grinning Eluemunor kept the conversation going by telling Adams, “I’ve seen that, I know what you’re talking about.” Adams held her head in her hand as she responded, telling the athlete that by raising the topic of Jones, she was trying to support Eluemunor’s team.

But Eluemunor couldn’t help poking fun at Adams, telling her that “Daniel’s a great looking guy,” which sparked Adams to briefly chat about Jones’ beard once again. As soon as Eluemunor expressed his support of the beard, Adams pushed the pair’s conversation back into NFL territory.

But it wasn’t the last time during the podcast that the pair spoke about Jones, who is reportedly dating Ella Bonafede, a former lacrosse player for Duke University in North Carolina, as per The Sun.

Later in the interview, Eluemunor spoke about how he was going to approach protecting his quarterback during the team’s upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 8.

“I believe in you,” Adams said. “Go protect my boyfriend.”

The duo first sparked dating speculation after Adams interviewed Jones during the August 12 episode of her podcast. The pair appeared flirty in the interview as Adams quizzed Jones about his “supernatural” beard, giggled in response to several of his answers and mentioned Jones’ newfound “physical changes.”

While Jones appears to be in a relationship, Adams is not currently romantically linked to anybody.

Adams and Jones’ interview drew commentary from many social media users including one person who shared an August 13 post via X which read, “Per TMZ, New York Giants superstar QB Daniel Jones is dating American sportscaster Kay Adams.”

While the outlet never published a story regarding the pair’s interview, the post did attract 2.4 million views in addition to multiple shares.

Other social media users pinpointed moments throughout the interview where the pair’s chemistry raised eyebrows, with one TikTok user captioning a clip from the interview with, “Bearded Daniel Jones has Kay Adams stuttering.”