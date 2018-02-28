He has his doubts! Keith Richards shaded Taylor Swift’s success in a new interview.

“Good luck girl — wish her well while it lasts,” the Rolling Stones guitarist, 74, quipped while covering the Wall Street Journal’s March Men’s Style Issue. “I’ve just been around too long to be picking the bones out of kids. It wouldn’t be fair of me and I’ve always been an opinionated bastard anyway.”

The rock n’ roll legend has commented on 28-year-old Swift’s career in the past, telling GQ magazine in September 2015 that while “Taylor is a pretty girl,” she’s just a “flavor of the month.”

Despite Richards feelings about her, the “End Game” singer is a longtime fan of the Rolling Stones. Swift made a surprise appearance at the band’s Chicago concert in June 2013, performing their legendary hit “As Tears Go By” alongside them.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress raved about the iconic group during an interview with their team after the performance.

“I just got off stage and played with the Rolling Stones. You know, that’s not something that I thought would happen in my life. That’s one of the only bands where you see these fans who have been coming to shows for decades and they always want to come back,” she gushed. “The way that you see them give everything they have for every single performance, that’s what makes fans loyal to them and that’s been a huge influence on my entire outlook on my career.”

Swift invited the group’s lead singer, Mick Jagger, to be a surprise guest at the Nashville stop of her 1989 world tour back in September 2015. The duo graced the stage and sang the Rolling Stones’ hit track “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!