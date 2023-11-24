Keith Urban Shares Nicole Kidman s Reaction to Viral AMC Ad

Keith Urban is sharing his thoughts on his wife Nicole Kidman’s viral AMC commercial.

The country singer, 56, appeared on the Friday, November 24, episode of Criss Angel’s podcast “Talking Junkies” to discuss his music career, love of tattoos and relationship with Kidman, 56. During the conversation, the illusionist and host, 55, mentioned the advertisement in which Kidman, wearing a sparkly pinstriped suit, delivers a poetic monologue about the emotional significance of moviegoing.

The ad began playing in AMC theaters in 2021 and quickly became an internet sensation due to its over-the-top nature. It’s since inspired countless parodies (SNL recreated it in 2022 with cast member Chloe Fineman starring as Kidman), TikTok videos and even Halloween costumes. One of the ad’s most memorable lines, “Somehow heartbreak feels good in a place like this,” has been echoed in nearly every corner of the internet.

“Did you ever see that coming?” Angel asked Urban about the cultural impact of the commercial.

“I mean neither of us did,” the Grammy winner replied. “She did it because we love movies, she loves movies and it was hard times for the theaters.”

He explained that when AMC approached Kidman to do the commercial, it was “a no-brainer” for the actress. “Never in a million years [was she] expecting that to be this cultural thing,” Urban added. “It’s crazy.”

Last year, the screenwriter behind the viral ad, Billy Ray, confirmed that moviegoers would be getting a sequel after Kidman’s contract with AMC was extended for one year. In an August 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, Ray revealed that the actress asked him directly to write the ad.

“When Nicole first asked me to do it, I was just doing it as a favor,” he told the publication. “I said I would do it for free just because I’m a fan and a friend of hers.”

His agent ultimately convinced him not to work for free and luckily so, given the success of the ad. “Nobody saw this coming,” Ray said. “Nobody.”

As for the second iteration of the ad heard ‘round the world, Ray told Vanity Fair, “I’m very, very excited about it. All I can tell you about it is we are not dumb enough to fly in the face of the one we’ve already done and try to top it,” he shared.

The screenwriter added that the sequel will have a “a very, very different approach” but still maintain “a little bit of a wink” to the original ad.

Ray also confirmed that Kidman will be featured in the new ad. “Of course it’s with Nicole,” he said. “I’m not doing it without Nicole.”