The feels, you guys! Kelly Clarkson and Josh Groban are crushing it with their rendition of Phantom of the Opera's "All I Ask of You." The stars' cover instantly went viral on Tuesday, April 14, and is being praised by many Broadway lovers.

Clarkson and Groban take on the roles of Christine Daaé and Raoul, respectively, for the repeat-worthy duet. Andrew Lloyd Webber's powerful ballad was originally released in 1986 and performed by Cliff Richard and Sarah Brightman.

Groban and Clarkson's stellar version will be featured on Groban's upcoming album Stages, which is set to drop on April 28. After the song's release on Tuesday, Kat Denning's love retweeted some positive comments he received from fans.

"Am I the only one who listened to the new Tyler the Creator album and paused it to listen to @joshgroban's new release of All I Ask Of You?" one commenter wrote. A second added: "SOOOO DO YOU@joshgroban think it is a weird OBSESSION to not be able to stop listening to ALL I ASK OF YOU? #STAGES."

