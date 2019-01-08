A cover like no other! Kelly Clarkson performed her 2004 hit “Since U Been Gone” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, January 7, with the help of a few famous friends.

The Voice judge, 36, sang the pop track during the “Turn It Up” segment in a mashup including Shaquille O’Neal, Rachel Brosnahan, Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver, Meghan Trainor, Anthony Anderson, Mumford & Sons and The Roots.

Clarkson is the first to appear in the hilarious video, giving the camera a wink before breaking out into song. “Here’s the thing, we started out friends / It was cool but it was all pretend / Yeah, yeah, since you been gone.”

The former American Idol star is then interrupted by O’Neal, 46, who belts, “Yeah, yeah / Since you been gone.”

The clip continues as Fallon, 44, pretends to play guitar, Brosnahan’s voice cracks and Oliver delivers a passionate performance. Watch the video above to see how it all goes down!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!