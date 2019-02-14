Happiest day of his life! Kelton Balka could not mask his emotions as he watched Josie Bates walk down the aisle on their wedding day.

“The crowd rises and I look down and see Josie, more beautiful than I’ve ever seen her in my entire life,” Balka, 23, shares in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, February 14, episode of Bringing Up Bates. “When I saw her walking towards me, I was a mess. I was absolutely bawling my eyes out. I don’t know if I’ve ever cried that hard in my life.”

The 19-year-old bride was flattered by her husband’s emotions, noting, “To have a guy look at you like that and love you so much that they can’t hold off their tears because they’re so excited to marry you, it was the sweetest moment.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in October 2018 that Bates and Balka tied the knot. The couple revealed on Wednesday, February 13, that they are expecting their first child.

“We are already so in love with our little one and so very thankful to God for his blessing on our life as we start our little family,” the future parents told In Touch Weekly at the time.

Watch the full clip above to see the duo exchange vows!

Bringing Up Bates airs on Up TV Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

