It was a family affair in Kendrick Lamar’s music video for his chart-topping track “Not Like Us.”

The visuals for the Drake diss track arrived Thursday, July 4, and with them came a rare appearance from the California native’s fiancée, Whitney Alford, and their two children, Uzi, who was born in July 2019, and Enoch, born shortly after.

In the black-and-white clip, Lamar and Alford are seen dancing in their living room with their little ones. The couple are each rocking their own version of streetwear with Lamar, 37, in a zip-up hoodie, oversized shorts and a baseball cap, while Alford wears an unzipped sweatshirt, cropped tank top and baggy jeans. Uzi charms in a tutu dress with a bow, and Enoch sports a tracksuit.

Alford beams with joy during the brief family cameo, dancing solo and with Lamar as their children energetically play and dribble a basketball around the room. This short snippet comes after Drake previously took shots at Lamar’s family dynamics in diss tracks like “Family Matters.”

Related: A Complete Guide to All the Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake Diss Tracks Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s rap feud is so heated that it may burn the hip-hop world to the ground. Lamar, 36, and Drake, 37, have been waging lyrical war with increasingly personal diss tracks released over the last several days. Drake’s “Family Matters” song accused Lamar of being a “make-believe” activist, claimed Lamar got physically […]

Lamar’s family weren’t the only ones to appear in the Dave Free–directed music video.

In a star-studded display of support, the video features appearances from notable figures such as Tommy the Clown, producer Mustard (sporting a Toronto Blue Jays cap) and Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith.

Former Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan also made an appearance in Lamar’s new music video, momentarily captured as Lamar rapped the lines, “I’m glad DeRoz’ came home, y’all didn’t deserve him neither.” This lyric seems to commend DeRozan’s departure from the Toronto Raptors in 2018, a team dear to Canadian rapper Drake.

Lamar doesn’t hold back in his rivalry with Drake and October’s Very Own in the video either, smashing an owl piñata and eyeing a caged owl — clear references to Drake’s OVO symbol. He also cheekily captioned the scene, “DISCLAIMER: NO OVHOES WERE HARMED DURING THE MAKING OF THIS VIDEO.”

Related: They Went There! The Biggest Celeb Feuds of All Time Kanye West vs. Wiz Khalifa, Donald Trump vs. Megyn Kelly, George Clooney vs. Russell Crowe and many more: Take a look back at some of Hollywood's ugliest feuds of all time!

The energetic “Not Like Us” music video, which racked up nearly 15 million views in less than 24 hours, arrives just two months after the No. 1 track was released. It’s the latest iteration in the long-standing rap beef between Lamar and Drake.

The tension between Drake and Lamar dates back to 2013 when Lamar dissed the former Degrassi star on Big Sean‘s track “Control.” Since then, the two have exchanged subtle jabs, but the rivalry intensified in March when they began dropping multiple diss tracks, accusing each other of serious allegations including domestic abuse and sexual assault.