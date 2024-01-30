Despite Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick being married for over three decades, the husband and wife duo will have their onscreen reunion for the first time in 20 years.

Bacon, 65, and Sedgwick, 58, will star alongside one another in the Connescence, Deadline reported on Tuesday, January 30.

“We are so excited to work together on screen again for the first time in 20 years in such a funny, moving and original script,” they said in a joint statement to the outlet.

The film centers around Stan Olszewski (Bacon) who’s a “sharp, funny, but chronically underachieving security guard.” He breaks up an attempted robbery at the home of Cynthia Rand (Sedgwick), who’s married to former Watergate prosecutor Warren Rand (Judd Hirsch).

“From this chance encounter grows a charged and dynamic friendship – first as late-night text sessions filled with humor and intimate revelations, growing into something that shakes the foundation of both their lives,” the synopsis reads.

Connescence, from Victoria Hill and Greg Clark’s Fibonacci Films, will be written and directed by Michael J. Weithorn. Bacon and Sedgwick will be joined by Hirsch, 88, and White Lotus star Brittany O’Grady. The movie is currently filming in Brooklyn, New York, per Deadline.

Bacon and Sedgwick haven’t appeared in a film together since 2004, when they starred in the Cavedweller and The Woodsman. Since, he’s directed her in Loverboy and she’s directed him in Story of a Girl and Space Oddity. She also had a brief voice cameo as herself when Bacon played himself in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

The twosome met on the set of Lemon Sky in 1987 and tied the knot in September 1988. Bacon and Sedgwig celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary last fall with a nod to the set of their PBS film.

“It was 1987 — on the set of Lemon Sky — I met a man named Kevin,” Sedgwick wrote via Instagram alongside a throwback snap. “Happy 35 my love.” In a separate Instagram post, Bacon wrote that “35 years feels like a heartbeat.”

After exchanging vows, they welcomed son Travis, 34, and daughter Sosie, 31. Since taking on the role of parent, Bacon noted that he and Sedgwick “really tried” to keep their family life separate from work.

“We didn’t talk to our kids about our work. And they never watched our movies,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2019. “I mean, yeah, they were on sets … they were probably in their face, just by trickle down, but it wasn’t like we were like, ‘Come, look at this thing I did, look at this thing I did!’”