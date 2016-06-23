In a deleted scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Sunday, June 19, episode, Kris Jenner looks back on the time she visited her friend Nicole Brown Simpson’s house after she was murdered in 1994.

In the clip, the reality TV matriarch, 60, goes to lunch with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and her mother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon. While discussing FX’s series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Jenner recounts the aftermath of her friend’s death.

“Do you remember the story of when Nicole’s mom [Juditha Anne Brown] called me and said, ‘Can you go get all of Sydney and Justin’s stuff out of their rooms?’” the momager recalled. (Sydney and Justin are Brown Simpson’s kids with ex-husband O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted of her murder in 1995.) Jenner continued: “We get to Sydney’s room, and you know it’s a four-poster bed, so on two of the posters, there was a handprint and it was red. And I went, ‘I think this is blood.'”

Jenner felt she had no choice other than to report what she saw to Marcia Clark, the head prosecutor in Brown Simpson’s murder trial. Jenner’s ex, the late Robert Kardashian, served on O.J.’s defense team.

“So I called Marcia Clark and I go, ‘Oh, my God, I’m at Nicole’s house and I think I see blood,’” she revealed. “They had forensic scientists within 30 minutes after we got there and they did this analysis.”

Did the blood test offer a clue as to who killed Brown Simpson? To find out, watch the clip above.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.