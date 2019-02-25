Prepping for a romantic vacay or the ultimate girls’ trip? Kristina Schulman’s got you (and your skin!) covered with these go-to tips, starting with Bioré® skincare for a flawless getaway glow.

Do Your Homework on the Destination

“I always scope out the hotspots and nightlife online,” Kristina shares. “It’ll give you a sense of the overall vibe so you can plan outfits accordingly!”

Get Pores in Check While You Prep

Multi-tasking is key for Kristina, which is why she uses Bioré®’s Charcoal Whipped Purifying Detox Mask to purify pores while she packs. “It leaves my skin feeling clean and refreshed for the trip.”

Travel With a Beauty Bestie

Traveling can cause major skin drama. Kristina always packs Bioré® Deep Cleansing Charcoal Pore Strips – “They fit in my carry on and instantly remove stubborn blackheads after a long flight.”

Keep It Cute & Comfy

When choosing her travel look, Kristina is all about athleisure. “With a cute outfit and my skin selfie-ready, I can hit the ground running as soon as I reach my destination!”

Roll With It

Forget something in your hometown? “Don’t stress,” says Kristina. “Relax, have fun and just go with it – you’re on vacay after all!”