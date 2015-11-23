The Lord is back! Scott Disick finally made an appearance on the Sunday, Nov. 22, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but it wasn't all fun and games. Though Kourtney Kardashian's estranged baby daddy spent the night with his ex, he had a super-emotional conversation with Kris Jenner about his shirking daddy duties. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner had a krazy kandid chat about what it takes to transition, while Kim moved back in with her momager.

Love Shack, Baby

Are the Lord and Lady back on? Kim Kardashian seemed confused about Kourtney's relationship status — especially when she realized that Scott had spent the night at her sister's house. "I'm really worried he's gonna do whatever he can to get back with Kourtney," Kim told cameras. "He obviously spent the night and Kourtney didn't mention he was there. I thought Kourtney was really strong and firm. Are they back together? I just don't understand."

It turns out Scott was crashing in Kourtney's guest room before checking into rehab, so they definitely aren't getting jiggy with it. "It made it so clear that no matter what I do or don't do, he'll make anything into an excuse," she told Kim. "I just don't need that around us right now."

Lord Disick Is De-Throned!

Kourtney had an open-door policy when it came to Scott visiting his kids, but that changed thanks to his flaky behavior. "Every time I tried to have him sit and have dinner with them, he sits in the other room on his phone," Kourtney told Kris via speaker phone while Scott listened in. "Just like a real f—ing a–hole."

Later, Kris tried to get Scott to visit his kids, but he opted to fly to Florida instead. Yikes, it's times like this that we understand Kim declaring "I'm over him."

Keeping Up With Caitlyn

Today in groundbreaking conversations, Khloe called Caitlyn and asked how women medically transition into men. "How do you make a d–k on a girl? You told me on a girl to transition they use the c–t, right?" Khloe said. "But you still keep the hole? I guess?"

Caitlyn's response? "You're not thinking of getting one, are you?" to which Khloe quipped, "I have a pretty big set of balls already." Good, Kardashian-y times.

Momager Dearest

Full house! Kim and Kanye West found themselves homeless this week — by which we mean they had to temporarily move out of their giant mansion. After being rejected by Kylie Jenner, Kim asked her mom if she could move in for five months. Naturally Kris shrieked "Help meeeeee!" out of the window of a moving car. Will Kim drive her mom to the brink of insanity? Only time (and more episodes of KUWTK) will tell.

Tell Us: Do you think Kourtney and Scott will get back together?

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!