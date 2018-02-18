Kris Jenner opened up to Scott Disick about the rocky beginnings of her relationship with the late Robert Kardashian on the Sunday, February 18, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The candid matriarch held nothing back while filming an in-depth and personal legacy video outlining her tumultuous youth. Now we know how she’s so good at handling every scandal that comes her way — she’s been doing it since she was 17!

Kris Opens Up About Losing Her Father

The video began with Kris talking about her father’s traumatic death. Kris began, “He and his girlfriend at the time went to Mexico. He was killed in a car accident.” She then called her mother, Mary Jo Shannon, who added more details, explaining that the Boeing engineer had been the victim of a gruesome hit and run. Kris explained her hazy memory saying, “Obviously when something that traumatic happens in your life, and you lose a parent, things are a little foggy.” She added, “Losing my dad was one of the most significant things that’s ever happened in our lives.”

Kris Got Caught Cheating

Kris then admitted to having an affair with Robert Kardashian while dating another man, Cesar, when she was 17. She confessed, “Robert came over one day when Cesar was out of town. … And, lo and behold, Cesar came home to surprise me.” The momager admitted she was “not proud” of the infidelity and explained that the confrontation ended poorly with Cesar ripping a “hole in Robert’s sweater.”

Robert Watched Caitlyn Jenner Win Gold at the Olympics

Then, in a lighthearted anecdote, Kris discussed an early point in her relationship with the late lawyer when the lovebirds had plans to meet in New York City. Kris recalled, “He said, ‘The day you get out of flight attendant school … is the same day O.J. [Simpson] and I are going to New York because O.J. is doing commentary on the Olympics.'” She added that Kardashian was “really excited to go up there and watch this young kid Bruce Jenner try and win the decathlon.” Spooky!

Kendall Attributes Her Increased Anxiety to Kim’s Robbery

Kendall Jenner, clearly overwhelmed ahead of Milan Fashion Week, spoke about her continuing struggle with anxiety. Kendall revealed that her condition worsened after Kim Kardashian‘s 2016 robbery in Paris. “That’s why I don’t tweet, that’s why I don’t Instagram. That gives me anxiety too.” Kendall added that the fallout after the robbery had affected the whole family, “I don’t think any of us have taken the time to process what’s been happening.” The 22-year-old supermodel then engaged in a meditation session to curb her mental health struggles.

Kylie Copies Kim’s Car

Obviously, the most important part of the episode came when Kim revealed a salacious confrontation with younger sister Kylie Jenner. Frustrated while on a hike, Kim ranted to Scott and Khloé Kardashian about how Kylie had gotten a silver Range Rover. Kim insisted, “Silver Ranger Rovers are my thing.” Don’t blame her, Kim, maybe she was buying the car for her new baby, Stormi Webster!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!