Party time! Scott Disick returned to his partying ways while on a trip to Miami for Art Basel on the Sunday, August 19, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Prior to the Miami trip, the father of three gushed to Kris Jenner about his newest business venture – flipping houses. Kris, clearly proud of Scott, bragged on his behalf saying, “My entire family leans on you for our design advice from time to time.”

Later, Scott detailed his agenda for the trip saying to he planned to spend his time, “looking into new art that I can start putting into some of my new houses.” Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble, who was set to go on the trip with Scott, had even arranged a series of meetings with galleries.

While in Miami, however, things didn’t seem to go as planned. In a brief dinner scene, Scott was seen boasting about his business ambitions, saying, “I’m gonna show the world that I actually do work.” He then added that he wants to be a “modern day Martha Stewart.”

In an ironic twist, the next scene featured a Keeping Up producer along with Corey as they waited for Scott. Scott, who appeared to blow off filming due to a hangover, never arrived. “Scott was out super late last night and he is dead asleep,” the producer told Corey, who confirmed the information saying, “He’s gonna be jacked up for a while.”

Back in L.A., a frustrated Corey vented to Kris that Scott didn’t show up after they had prepared for weeks for the trip. Corey had flown to Miami just for Scott and didn’t even see him during the trip. “He did not surface … he had a wild night,” Corey told Kris.

Kris was clearly worried for Scott saying this behavior was “really upsetting for his reputation, for my reputation.” Kris later confronted Scott about his behavior but it may have fallen on deaf ears. Scott seemed unapologetic in his testimonial when he said, “I don’t know when I ever said I can’t go out … I went out late, I slept in. I don’t really feel the whole world should be crashing down on me.”

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian and Kris had a small disagreement about Khloe’s pregnancy diet and workout routine. The momager thought Khloe needed to take it easy during her pregnancy, However, when they went to the doctor, Kris was reassured that all was well.

While Khloe was preoccupied with new life, Kim Kardashian seemed to be obsessed with death as she explored the idea of learning to be a mortician. Kim revealed her inner goth when she gushed, “I know death is such a morbid topic but I’m like obsessed.” Kim, with makeup artist and KKW Beauty collaborator Mario Dedivanovic, then visited an actual mortuary. The makeup loving duo then applied cosmetics to an elderly model posing as a dead body. Kim confessed, “I’ve been dying to know the tricks of the trade and what concealer morticians use.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

