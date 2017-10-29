So much drama! The Sunday, October 29, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians brought us a closer look at Scott Disick’s bizarre behavior with Bella Thorne and others while in Cannes, France, earlier this year. We also got a brief glimpse of Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, as the two canoodled in Cannes while Scott was also in town. The drama was so nonstop, we Cannes hardly contain ourselves!

Scott Had Wanted to Move In With Kourtney

Prior to the paparazzi photo-fueled battle in Cannes, the episode kicked off with Kourtney recalling a conversation she had with the father of her three children. “He’s like, I sold my house and I think I should move in,” she said. “We could raise the kids together, and have, like, an open relationship.” Considering his actions following this admission, he must have really emphasized the “open” aspect of his proposal!

Scott Admits to Threatening Younes

Kourtney then recalled a specific threat Scott had made regarding their planned trip to Cannes, saying, “He’s like, ‘Your little friend is gonna get beat up every day that we’re there.’” When Scott later sat down for a testimonial, he explained his actions saying, “When Kourtney was telling me she was going [to Cannes], she was kind of being a drop condescending.” He continued, “If you’re gonna be in Cannes with another guy, have fun, but just know that it’s probably not gonna be that fun if you run into me and my friends.” The threats continue!

In a moment of clarity and sadness, Scott then lamented to the camera, “There’s a lot of anger. Like, wow, it’s really real, us not being together.” He later called his threats “a bit immature” when talking on the phone with Khloé Kardashian.

Scott Wanted to Make Kourtney Mad

We then saw Kim Kardashian as she video chatted with sister Kendall Jenner about Scott and Bella Thorne’s infamous paparazzi photographs, taken as they walked through LAX on route to Cannes. Kim slammed the flash-in-the pan lovers saying, “They looked so desperate at the airport. Like who goes to LAX together?” In a jaw-dropping moment, Kendall then revealed that she talked with Scott about it: “He was like, ‘Yeah I’m doing it to make Kourtney mad.”

Kim then chimed in calling the whole ordeal “ridiculous” saying, “It’s clear to everyone that Scott is doing this just to one-up Kourtney.” This, of course, was in reference to Kourtney being photographed around the same time on a yacht with new beau Younes.

Kourtney Was Not Worried About Scott’s Flings

In what Khloé later referred to as “picture wars,” it appeared that Kourtney emerged from the battle a winner. Glowing and rubbing up on Younes in a Cannes nightclub, it was clear the duo were very into each other. Kourtney appeared to not want to engage in the drama with Scott, despite photographic evidence that he was hanging out with several different women while in the same town as her. Kourtney concluded the episode saying, “I think this is one of the first times when I was really able to separate Scott and what he was doing … and not be worried what he was up to.”

In a preview clip for next week, Kim cornered Scott about his erratic behavior. Flustered, he defended himself, saying, “I can’t just not live my life.” Kim immediately clapped back saying, “You’re not getting it.”

Tell Us: What do you think of Scott and Kourtney’s drama in Cannes?

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

