L.A. Times Studios Launches ‘Obsession’ Podcast About Unrequited Love

Allow Us to introduce your new “obsession.” Focus Features and L.A. Times Studios have launched a podcast that delves into unrequited love and its often deadly consequences.

“Obsession” looks into the history, culture and science behind what can make a person turn pathological in unhealthy relationships and how to spot the red flags. The podcast series also includes conversations with real people who have experienced both sides of obsessive romances, which are surprisingly common.

The first two episodes, respectively titled “The Definition” and “The Signs,” were released on Monday, February 25, and three more parts will follow.

The Los Angeles Times recently had massive successful with its “Dirty John” podcast, which followed the life of con artist and sociopath John Meehan and his wife, Debra Newell. The Christopher Goffard-hosted podcast was later adapted into a limited series on Bravo starring Connie Britton and Eric Bana. It became available to stream on Netflix worldwide on Valentine’s Day.

“Obsession” is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

