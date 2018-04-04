Even Larry King can’t stop keeping up! The syndicated radio host opened up about the famous family’s influence during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Tuesday, April 3.

“I think the Kardashian phenomena is a great example of something that is unimportantly important. Why do we care? What do they even do? No matter what people want to say about them, we’re clearly drawn to them,” King, 84, who received his seventh Emmy nomination for Larry King Now in March, explained.

“Ryan Seacrest does such an amazing job producing that show,” said the TV veteran, who added that he’s met momager Kris Jenner “and I like her and all the kids.”

King explained that, while the reality star brood “don’t have these fantastic talents we relate to celebrity,” the world still has a “fantastic interest” in their lives. “It’s an overwhelming interest and a great example of the current state of pop culture in America,” he noted. “They don’t do much, but because of the paparazzi, TMZ and the way that we intake pop culture via social media, they are famous and we know about their lives. The Kardashians are the best example of the current state of pop culture in America that we are living in.”

The Larry King Live alum even compared the E! stars’ influence to a baseball legend. “Someone asked me who the best example of the roaring ‘20s was and I said Babe Ruth. He was living lavish, having an indulgent time with his life, eating everything and too much of it, but that was life during that time,” he said. “The Kardashians are the perfect example of the times we are living in right now. They share so much of their lives. We are constantly invited in to every aspect of their lives.”

Referencing his own children, sons Cannon, 17, and Chance, 19, he continued, “I have two teenage boys who spend all their time on their iPhone, consuming information and watching the seemingly mundane parts of people’s lives. That is a great indicator of our current state of pop culture. We like to be let into their lives and follow them in that way. It doesn’t need to be miraculous, there just needs to be a lot of openness, and there surely is that.”

King interviewed Kim Kardashian in August 2010 and he also sat down with one of the long-running series’ producers, Seacrest, 43, in March 2013.

*must include below per travis

Larry King Live on Ora TV recently received 2 new Daytime Emmy nominations for the show’s 7th nomination since its premiere. New episodes premiere every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on www.ora.tv/larrykingnow.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!