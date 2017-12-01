#Friends #Seehappy #jingleHells A post shared by Chris Meloni (@chris_meloni) on Nov 30, 2017 at 7:44pm PST

It’s a reunion! Mariska Hargitay surprised her former Law & Order: SVU costar Chris Meloni to show support for his latest TV project.

Hargitay, 53, was a surprise guest at the launch party for Meloni’s new Syfy show Happy!, which was held at The Skinny in New York City on Thursday, November 30. An eyewitness tells Us Weekly that the former on-screen duo were “chatting, laughing and dancing with each other” at the event.

‘‘Tis the season… ran into this #HAPPY man A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Nov 30, 2017 at 7:09pm PST

The actress shared a blurry selfie on Instagram of them together with Meloni’s arm around her shoulder. “‘Tis the season… ran into this #HAPPY man,” she wrote in the captionon Thursday. She shared the same image on Twitter with the caption: “#SeeingThisGuy @Chris_Meloni makes me #Happy.”

The actor, 56, shared a clearer photo of their reunion earlier that night, using the hashtags, “#Friends,” “#SeeHappy” and “#JingleHells.”

The two stars have remained close after Meloni left the series unexpectedly in 2011 at the end of season 12. The pair acted together as partners Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler on the long-running NBC series from 1999 to 2011. Since then, the duo have been documenting their reunions on social media, and they even celebrated the Oz actor’s birthday together back in March.

While Hargitay continues to play Benson on the show, Meloni has moved on to star in the new Syfy drama series. Meloni will play the role of Nick Sax, an ex-cop turned hitman who is revived by paramedics after being shot and can now see a small unicorn named Happy.

Happy! premieres on Syfy Wednesday, December 6, at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!