LeBron James Has Pure Joy for Son Bronny James on Lakers Picture Day

LeBron James is in awe of everything his son, Bronny James, has accomplished ahead of his first season in the NBA.

“I don’t have any words,” LeBron, 39, told Spectrum SportsNet on Monday, September 30, when participating in Los Angeles Lakers media day. “I can speak about me when you ask questions about me. When it comes to him, I’m just at a loss for words. Just super proud of him to get to this point. He’s a man, and he’s ready to go.”

Bronny, 19, was picked by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the NBA Draft in June after playing at the University of Southern California.

While LeBron is preparing for his 22nd season in the NBA, this will be the first where he will compete with his son as teammates on the Lakers.

Related: LeBron James and Wife Savannah's Sweetest Moments With Their 3 Kids LeBron James is one of the best players in the NBA — and he’s doing his best to be a champion father off the court as well. “The crazy thing is, my whole life I grew up resenting my father,” the Los Angeles Lakers player told Fatherly in October 2018 about how his own upbringing […]

“There’s a lot of excitement,” LeBron told the Associated Press and other reporters on Monday. “It’s pure joy, to be honest, to be able to come to work every day, put in the hard work with your son every day and be able to see him continue to grow. We push each other. He pushes me, I push him. We push our teammates. Just a very joyous moment, not only for myself, but for our family.”

During media day, LeBron and Bronny were able to pose in their NBA jerseys together.

LeBron was seen donning his legendary No. 23 on his back. As for Bronny, he will make his NBA debut wearing No. 9 with “James Jr.” across his back.

“WOW!!!” Savannah James wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday with a shot of her son and husband sitting next to each other for interviews. “No words can express this gratitude.”

“Pure joy.” LeBron James on Bronny’s first media day with the #LakeShow. pic.twitter.com/dSzuFv6xLF — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) September 30, 2024

While it’s unclear how much Bronny will play in his first season with the Lakers, his dad is optimistic that they’ll be able to share the court during some games.

“If we get a couple of opportunities on the floor throughout the course of the season, obviously that’s going to be amazing,” he told reporters. “It will be awesome. We’ll wait for that moment when it happens, and then go from there.”

For now, Bronny promises to work as hard as he can to make his teammates proud.

As for whether or not he’ll be calling LeBron “dad” on the court, that has yet to be seen.

Related: Meet the Partners of Basketball Players Gabrielle Union, Ayesha Curry, Jordyn Woods and more stars have settled down with professional basketball players over the years. The Bring It On actress, for her part, met Dwyane Wade in 2007 at a Super Bowl party. The two called it quits in early 2013 due to conflicting schedules and long-distance difficulties, but rekindled their […]

“I haven’t gotten there yet,” Bronny joked to reporters about his teammate’s name. “It’s probably going to be ‘Bron.’ Bron would be the easiest.”

As for whether or not the father-son duo will be carpooling to Lakers events, that’s a hard no.

“Definitely not,” Bronny joked to reporters. “It’s already so much that we’ve been grouped together as. I’d like to stay as far away as possible from that guy.”