Pride Month 2024 is in full swing, but if you’re looking for a book to read between marches and parties, then Us Weekly has you covered.

The first half of the year has seen the release of several new romance novels centering on LGBTQIA+ characters, including TJ Alexander’s Triple Sec and Alison Cochrun’s Here We Go Again.

“We’re seeing some of the early stages of a change, where people who have wanted to feel seen in books are finally breaking into the genre,” Alexander said during an April interview with The Daily Iowan. “We’re finally getting a lot more queer romances and a lot more trans romances. We’re getting a lot of romances that star characters of color, or that have disabilities. Ten or 20 years ago, most people wouldn’t think of these books when they think of what a romance is. Well, romance can tell a lot of different stories.”

Keep reading for a list of the hottest LGBTQIA+ romances to read during Pride Month:

‘Second Night Stand’ by Karelia and Fay Stetz-Waters

Written by a real-life couple, Second Night Stand tells the story of Lillian, a ballet dancer who’s absolutely not looking for a relationship and makes sure all of her hookups last no longer than one night. When she meets a blue-haired burlesque dancer named Izzy, however, she might have to change her policy.

‘Triple Sec’ by TJ Alexander

Alexander’s fourth book follows bartender Mel, who’s slinging cocktails one night when she notices a woman named Bebe. Bebe is married to Kade, but that’s not a problem, as their relationship is open. After Mel starts dating Bebe, she realizes that she and Kade have chemistry as well — and her romantic life might be changing in ways she didn’t expect.

Related: 15 Steamy Romance Novels to Read on the Beach This Summer Summer is officially upon Us, which means it’s time to get those beach reads ready, and romance is the genre of choice. One romance novel Us Weekly can’t get enough of this summer is The Paradise Problem by Christina Lauren. The coauthor duo — comprised of Christina Hobbs and Lauren Billings — recently opened up […]

‘Here for the Wrong Reasons’ by Annabel Paulsen and Lydia Wang

Bachelor Nation, this one’s for you: Paulsen and Wang’s book is set in the world of a fictional dating show called Hopelessly Devoted. The show’s structure is similar to The Bachelor — a lot of women, one man — but when two female contestants start falling for each other, the producers’ plans for a typical season of reality TV go out the window.

‘Pole Position’ by Rebecca J. Caffery

If you’ve got every Formula 1 Grand Prix marked down on your calendar, then Pole Position is the book to put in your beach bag. Caffery’s novel follows Kian, an established champion from a racing family, as he clashes with his new teammate, Harper, a rookie with an attitude and a penchant for breaking hearts.

‘Here We Go Again’ by Alison Cochrun

In Cochrun’s latest novel, childhood best friends Logan and Rosemary reluctantly reunite to escort their fatally ill, former English teacher on a cross-country road trip. Their past forced them apart, but the journey might push them back together.

‘You Should Be So Lucky’ by Cat Sebastian

Set in 1960, Sebastian’s latest book follows a shortstop named Eddie who seems to be having the worst baseball season of his career. Arts reporter Mark, meanwhile, is assigned to cover Eddie’s team after losing his (secret) partner. Eddie and Mark soon develop an attraction to each other, but their romance is quickly challenged by the reality of life in midcentury America.

Related: 10 Thrilling Mystery Novels to Read on the Beach This Summer Courtesy of Megan Miranda/Instagram Romance might not be for everyone, but keeping it spooky with a page-turning mystery is definitely on the agenda for summer 2024. Megan Miranda is one author who always brings the suspense with her mystery novels, and her latest book, Daughter of Mine is no different. Miranda told Us exclusively earlier […]

‘How You Get the Girl’ by Anita Kelly

The third book in Kelly’s Nashville Love series follows high school basketball coach Julie as she begins coaching a new student named Vanessa. Vanessa’s foster mom turns out to be Elle, a former WNBA star who Julie convinces to join the coaching staff. As Julie helps Elle learn how to become a better coach, the boundaries between their personal and professional lives begin to blur.

‘Director’s Cut’ by Carlyn Greenwald

Oscar-winning actress Valeria takes a teaching gig at USC after deciding to leave Hollywood behind, but her new gig is complicated by a fellow professor named Maeve, who’s not thrilled by her new colleague. As they get to know each other, however, sparks fly — but Val’s off-campus opportunities threaten their burgeoning relationship.

‘The Prospects’ by KT Hoffman

Hoffman’s debut romance is set in the world of minor league baseball: Gene is the sport’s first openly trans player, while Luis is his new teammate and former rival. As they get closer in the dugout, their chemistry starts to develop off the field as well.