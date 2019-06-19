This is not how you throw a party in Mykonos, bitch! Lindsay Lohan’s MTV reality show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, has been canceled after just one season, Us Weekly confirms.

“The show was moving into a new direction … perhaps not enough drama in my life for reality TV formula (as that’s not where I am in my life),” Lohan, 32, tells Us in a statement via her rep. “And for the club, we are simply moving the focus to a brand-new and exciting location in Athens, and also a new location and partnership to be announced in Mykonos. It’s all positive.”

A source adds that “there were creative differences.”

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club aired from January to March and followed the actress as she managed Lohan Beach House Mykonos, which opened in Greece in May 2018, with her business partner, Panos Spentzos, and their staff. Twelve club ambassadors appeared on the series, which ended with five of them being selected to continue working with the brand: Gabi Andrews, Billy Estevez, Brent Marks, Aristotle Polites and Jonitta Wallace.

The final episode ended with Lohan teasing a return “next summer,” but MTV never announced a renewal.

The news of the cancellation comes after rumors that Lohan Beach House Mykonos shut down. In the comments section of the most recent post on the show’s official Instagram page, several tourists stated that they went to visit the club only to find that it was not open.

“I am there now and its closed,” one Instagram user wrote. Another fan pointed out that Google lists the beachside venue as “permanently closed.”

The Mean Girls star owns several businesses in Greece, including Lohan Nightclub in Athens and a second beach club in Rhodes.

Us Weekly has reached out to Lohan Beach House Mykonos for additional comment.

Page Six was first to report the cancellation news.

