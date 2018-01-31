When Lindsey Vonn falls down, she stands up two times taller. The 33-year-old Olympian proves that she’s as strong as they come in her emotional and empowering new Super Bowl commercial.

The alpine skier, 33, has faced her fair share of challenges — she was forced to withdraw from the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, due to a knee injury, and in November 2016, she crashed on the slopes and needed emergency surgery to repair her fractured arm. The Minnesota native had a setback in February 2017 when she became ill during a race due to food poisoning. Vonn reflects on the challenges she’s had to overcome in the heartfelt new clip and looks confidently toward the future.

Vonn showcases her incredible recovery in the vulnerable video as Alicia Keys’ anthem “This Girl Is on Fire” plays in the background. The gold medalist reveals footage of herself in the hospital before surgery, undergoing physical therapy and training to maintain her fit physique.

The resilient athlete opened up about her training for the upcoming Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, during her visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in November 2017. “I never stop [training]. I mean, you can’t just wait until the last minute. I’ve been training since the end of last season, so March of this spring,” Vonn explained before sharing why the sporting event means so much to her. “It’s your country. You’ve got to represent and I wanted to be an Olympian since I was a kid, so that’s why I became a ski racer.”

Watch Vonn’s Super Bowl commercial above!

