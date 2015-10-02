First loves can be intense and first celebrity crushes even more so. But for a toddler named Mila, the news that Adam Levine was no longer on the market was quite possibly the most devastating blow she could have sustained.

“I don’t want you to be too sad, but I was going to tell you, Adam Levine got married,” Mila’s mother tells her in the now-viral clip, which was shot in the family’s car. “He did.”

In fact, the Maroon 5 frontman married Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo back in July 2014. But that didn’t stop Mila from losing it entirely. The sweet little girl began sobbing and started thrashing around in her car seat.

Mila screamed, “Nooooo, mommy, noooooo he didn’t!”

