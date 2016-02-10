And baby makes three? Little Women: LA's Wednesday, February 10, episode features married couple Elena and Preston Gant discussing whether they are ready to add a bundle of joy to their lives, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.

The Lifetime series' footage shows Elena taking a break from planning her party to explain to her husband that the time is right for them to try for kids, now that they've been wed for four years.

"I mean, do you think we're ready for this?" Preston asks. Eventually, he comes around on the idea, and Elena couldn't be happier.

"To hear Preston say that he is ready to have babies soon too, it makes me feel so amazing, because he's the love of my life," she tells the camera. "I cannot wait to start a family, and now we can finally start trying."

Watch the video above, which shows the couple starting to get a bit too amorous for television.

Little Women: LA airs on Lifetime on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST.

