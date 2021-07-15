Just the start? Logan Miller loved bringing back his character, Ben, for Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, the sequel to 2019’s Escape the Room — and thinks there could be even more films in the franchise down the line.

“There’s definitely more story to be told. Do I know if this will be the last chapter or not? I guess we’ll find out when the movie comes out,” the actor, 29, teased exclusively to Us Weekly. “There’s always more to be had. When people see this one, they’ll see how the story unfolds and what we find ourselves in.”

Miller added that he was excited to bring back Ben for an even more exciting story this time around.

“We definitely felt like we wanted to amp up the situation, make it two times bigger and more fun while also extending the story,” the Love, Simon star told Us. “It was nice. It was nice getting back together and having more of a collaborative conversation about what we wanted to do next and how we wanted to change things up while still keeping the thrill of the first one, and making it all the more exciting for this next chapter.”

Ben has also come a long way since the first movie when he was “a bit of a cynic.” Now, the character has an entirely new vision.

“He had kind of given up on life and through surviving the first one, he’s had a second chance at love and he wants to put forth the strongest effort he can to help Joey (Taylor Russell) on this journey to take down the evil corporation,” he explained. “This gives him a chance to really own up to their responsibilities and kind of take more of a heroic leading-man position. I was very excited to show the new evolution of what Ben’s doing.”

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions is out on Friday, July 16.