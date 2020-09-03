Every woman in the Love Island villa should be worried about Lauren Coogan. The newcomer will head on three dates during the two-hour episode on Thursday, September 3, and seems to get great responses from Connor Trott, Johnny Middlebrooks and Carrington Rodriguez.

“Can I give you my honest opinion? You’re a very beautiful girl,” Connor, 23, who has been partnered up with Mackenzie Dipman since day one, tells Lauren, 28, in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek. “I am interested in you. I feel like I have been kind of filtering myself to accommodate someone else.”

When he arrives back from their date, Mackenzie, 24, wastes no time before jumping into his arms and asking questions that Connor doesn’t know how to answer: “Am I missing something? Do you want to be with me still?”

During the last episode of Love Island, Mackenzie broke down and sobbed when America voted for Lauren to go on her first date with Connor. She later explained she felt betrayed that America would try to break them up when they were falling in love.

Meanwhile, Johnny and Carrington, both 22, are also taken by Lauren on their dates. After Carrington gets back, he tells Kierstan Saulter that he doesn’t know if he wants to pursue her or not.

Later in the episode, the group embarks on a steamy challenge that features the girls pouring water on themselves then making out with different guys. Lauren and Kiersten both make out with Carrington and neither Rachel Lundell nor Tre Forte are happy when Justine Ndiba kisses Caleb Corprew.

Afterward, Tre, 25, tells Justine, 27, he’s done “putting himself out there” for her and believes that she intended to hurt him. Rachel, 23, tells her she’s struggling to share “another guy” and “might need to take a step back” from their friendship.

The clip ends with the reveal that there will be another recoupling ceremony and one woman will be sent home.

The two-hour special episode of Love Island airs on CBS Thursday, September 3, at 9 p.m. ET.