Love on the Spectrum Stars Abbey and David Are Talking Marriage

We first met Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman back in 2022 on Netflix’s Emmy winning docuseries, Love on the Spectrum. But the fan favorite couple — who viewers watched fall in love on season 2 earlier this year— say that their story is just getting started.

“We [are] gonna get engaged someday,” Isaacman, 29, exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “[Abbey] likes all the things I like and she tries new things too,” he says. “She is loving and kind … and she is beautiful and makes me feel like a prince.”

Romeo agrees that forever is in the cards with Isaacman, but insists they aren’t in a rush. “[We’ll] get engaged someday … [right now] we’re having a blast,” says 26-year-old Romeo, adding that the last year of their relationship has been filled with fun dates and adventures. “I took David to the Living Desert Zoo in Palm Springs for his birthday. We saw three cheetahs. We got to feed a rhino and pet the rhino and we even fed a giraffe. It was the coolest thing I’ve ever done.”

Romeo and Isaacman were set up on a blind date on season 1 of Love on the Spectrum, which follows a group of autistic adults trying to find love and show the world that people with autism can find and maintain successful relationships. Disney princess-loving Romeo and Power Ranger-obsessed Isaacman quickly found that they were a perfect match, bonding over their passion for animals — especially the lion.

During season 2, Isaacman surprised Romeo with a romantic trip to Africa – the backdrop of one of their favorite Disney movies, The Lion King — to get up close and personal with real-life lions and lionesses in the wild. (Who can forget their now-viral duet to “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” while on a hill overlooking the African plains!) “I liked seeing us back in Africa,” says Romeo. “It brought back our memories of our safari.”

While being named one of Us Weekly’s Reality Stars of the Year is an honor for both Romeo and Isaacman, Romeo admits that watching herself on TV has been a surreal experience. “We get recognized wherever we go,” she says. “[But] I don’t consider myself as a reality star. I consider myself as a person on the autism spectrum.”

Though people with autism can sometimes face challenges when it comes to social interactions, both Romeo and Isaacman say they’ve enjoyed getting to know their fans. “I like it when they give me a nice compliment,” shares Romeo, while Issacman says he likes it when people ask to “take selfies with me.”

Despite already embarking on a once-in-a-lifetime trip together, the pair say that their bucket list is far from complete. “Our dream adventure is Atlantis Bahamas because that was [David’s] childhood vacation,” says Romeo. Adds Isaacman, “definitely the Bahamas — Abbey likes to do waterslides!”