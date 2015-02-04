Happiest hump day ever! The first trailer for the upcoming Magic Mike XXL finally made its big debut on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

After months of anticipation, fans got an early look at the sequel with a 90-second clip. The preview opens with star and co-screenwriter Channing Tatum as Michael "Magic Mike" Lane, his beloved male stripper character from the first 2012 movie.

Sweating in a sleeveless top as his bulging muscles flex, Mike is shown making furniture in a basement workshop. As revealed in the original runaway hit, while Mike makes his money stripping, his true passion is in furniture design and construction.

Marrying his two worlds and paying homage to OG dance flick Flashdance, Mike welds as Ginuwine's classic "Pony" plays and he begins to show off some dance moves. Grinning as he removes his protective mask, Mike breaks it down in the workshop.

He soon finds a more appropriate environment for his fancy footing, hitting the club, shedding his clothes onstage, and gyrating much to the pleasure of his female fans. As dollar bills are thrown around, appearances are made by Joe Manganiello, Amber Heard, and Matt Bomer, among others.

Lest fans forget his name, in a final shot Mike is shown introducing himself to a girl. "Nice to meet you," he says as he shakes her hand. "Magic… Magic Mike," he says as he does a spin.

Along with his other costars, Tatum shared the trailer on his official Facebook page, writing, "A little cold outside? Maybe this'll warm you up!!"

Watch the first preview for Magic Mike XXL above and catch the movie in theaters on July 1!

