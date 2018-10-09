The questions continue. In the first trailer for part two of Making a Murderer, the battle to overturn Steven Avery’s conviction is nowhere near over.

In 2015, the first installment of Netflix’s true crime story examined the cast of Teresa Halbach’s murder. Both Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey were convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison in 2007, but will they stay there?

In the new trailer, released on Tuesday, October 9, their legal teams bring in a new attorney, Kathleen Zellner, who is famous for overturning wrongful convictions.

“I have one goal and that’s to overturn the conviction of Steven Avery,” she says in the trailer. In October, Avery was denied a new trial, and in December, a court upheld the conviction of Dassey.

“You know some people, they feel really bad and really sad about everything that happened to me,” Avery’s voiceover says in the trailer. “Sometimes you feel like you want to cry but you can’t. It kinda sucks some times. I didn’t think all these people would care.”

As for his parents, Avery says: “I know they want to be a happy family again. I want to make them happy, as long as they’re here.”

Writers and directors Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos return for the second part of the series to provide an in-depth look at the players and the post conviction process.

“Steven and Brendan, their families and their legal and investigative teams have once again graciously granted us access, giving us a window into the complex web of American criminal justice,” Ricciardi and Demos said in a statement last month. “Building on Part 1, which documented the experience of the accused, in Part 2, we have chronicled the experience of the convicted and imprisoned, two men each serving life sentences for crimes they maintain they did not commit. We are thrilled to be able to share this new phase of the journey with viewers.”

Making a Murderer part two debuts on Netflix on Friday, October 19. Part 1 is currently streaming.

