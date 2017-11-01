Maksim Chmerkovskiy is proud of what he and his season 25 Dancing With the Stars partner, Vanessa Lachey, accomplished. The pro, 37, opened up about their relationship in a sweet note on Tuesday, October 31.

“Last night was a movie and you were every bit a starlet. We worked our asses off for every single step and I’m proud of every single step we’ve taken together,” he wrote. “Thank you for your effort, dedication and your relentlessness. You stood tall, put on a show and kept up with the best of them!”

He added: “I’m very much a proud partner, coach and a friend. This was one of the most eventful seasons I’ve ever had and, if it were my last, I wouldn’t want this journey to end any other way. #teamBabiesAndBallroom.”

As previously reported, the pair briefly had behind-the-scenes tension on the ABC show. After Chmerkovskiy skipped a performance for a personal issue, their short-lived feud was revealed. “Things are returning to normal. Maks has apologized to her and they both look forward to having a much more positive relationship moving forward,” a source told Us at the time.

Chmerkovskiy and Lachey, 36, were sent home on Monday night’s live show during a shocking double elimination — along with Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev.

