“Imagine how you would feel after returning from your vacation, your flight lands and you discover that it’s five years later.” That’s how Manifest begins, as star Josh Dallas explains in the new sneak peek above. The show features Ben (Dallas), his sister Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) and his son Cal (Jack Messina), who decide to stay back after a family vacation and take a later flight. However, when the plane lands a few hours later, five years have passed.

“Imagine if the entire world had moved on and only hours had passed for you,” Roxburgh says in the new clip. “Imagine being thrust into a world where everything is different and nothing is comfortable anymore … I’m excited to watch them try to rebuild love and trust and hope in a world that makes no sense to them anymore.”

Dallas admits that if this happened in his life, he’d feel “total disbelief,” and not surprisingly, scared.

“For the characters in the show, they find themselves in a very extraordinary situation,” he said. “And we will try to figure out what happened to them on that plane and it’s going to be an exciting ride.”

Us Weekly recently revealed the first nine minutes of the show, which also shows the three family members reuniting with the rest of their clan. However, many of them have moved on – and some are not alive anymore. Additionally, Cal has leukemia, which complicates every bit of the story as he needs urgent medical attention.

Manifest premieres on NBC Monday, September 24, at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!