Prepare to compete! Double Dare is set to return to Nickelodeon this summer, the network announced on Tuesday, May 21. Digital creator and actress Liza Koshy will be host of the revival, welcoming a new generation into the messiest competition on TV. Koshy, 22, rose to fame as a social media star and most recently joined the TRL revival as a host.

“This is a dream that I have been dreaming to live! From watching Double Dare to hosting it!? I am ready for a summer of slime and nose picking,” the Freakish star said in a statement on Tuesday. She will also be an executive producer on the series.

Original host Marc Summers will return to the new show, as well, this time to give color commentary on the challenges, sharing his knowledge and expertise with the fans each episode. Additionally, he’ll be an executive producer. He hosted the original show that ran on Nick from 1986 to 1993.

“I can’t think of many shows like Double Dare that have the ability to bond people together – those who grew up watching the original series can now pass along their love for this game show to today’s kids. It’s an honor to be a part of this reboot,” Summers said in a statement.

As the original did, the new Double Dare will feature two teams competing for prizes and taking on the famous obstacle course. While the set is updated, the human hamster wheel, the ringer and of course, the Double Dare nose, will still be part of the competition!

Double Dare premieres on Nickelodeon Monday, June 25, at 8 p.m. ET.

