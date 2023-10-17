Ken Jeong will soon be able to add talk show host to his already impressive resumé.

The comedian, 54, is partnering with Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury — which also put together Sherri and The Wendy Williams Show — to develop a syndicated talk show that will premiere in 2024, per multiple outlets. In addition to hosting, Jeong will also serve as an executive producer.

“Ken is one of a handful of people in the world who has what it takes to succeed as a talk show host and we are excited to be in business with him,” Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said in a joint statement on Monday, October 16. “Audiences connect with Ken on many levels – not only because is he so talented, entertaining and unapologetically hilarious but their sense that he is sincere, compassionate, fearless, friendly, just genuinely nice – all essential ingredients that make for long-term success as a talk show host.”

The message continued: “He is also a talent capable of conquering any time period with his mix of comedy, Hollywood celebrity friends, and ability to bring viewers.”

Jeong is best known for his roles on the TV series Community and in films including Knocked Up, The Hangover and Crazy Rich Asians. Before making it big in the entertainment industry, Jeong worked as a practicing doctor which served as the inspiration for his series Dr. Ken which aired for two seasons on ABC.

Most recently, he has been a staple as one of the judges on The Masked Singer alongside Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke since its premiere in 2019. In its inaugural season, Jeong exclusively shared with Us Weekly how he and other judges avoid running into the competitors behind the scenes.

“They try to keep us very separate. Separate hallway, separate building. They’re in trailers, we’re in dressing rooms. Air conditioned,” Jeong quipped to Us in October 2019. “But, at the same time, if I see someone in a mask in one of those, I always move and leave because I really try to keep it pure. … I just don’t want to have any idea.”

Jeong has served as the comic relief on the singing competition and has become a beloved fixture on the series. As his popularity grew, he also signed on to host Fox’s competition show, I Can See Your Voice in 2020, with its third season gearing up to air next year.