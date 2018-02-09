In the rink, professional ice hockey player Kelli Stack and her teammates win medals, but off the ice, Stack’s two dogs help make up her home team. The professional athlete and her fiancé, Joe, are pet parents to playful pups Shay and Bruce. Watch the video above for an exclusive look into their family.

Stack adopted Shay as a puppy during the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi. “There were a lot of stray dogs in Sochi all around the village. A lot of athletes there wanted to make a difference and help in anyway they could,” Stack recalls. “The best way that I could do that was to bring one home and have her live with me.”

Shay, named after the Shayba hockey rink in Sochi, is now living her best life. She and her older brother Bruce take after their mom when it comes to an active lifestyle. “Our dogs love being outside in the snow, running around,” Stack says. “They love the ice, they like to go ice fishing.”

When they’re not enjoying the outdoors, Bruce and Shay are pampered at home with lots of love and Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Peak™ Protein-Rich Food for Dogs. “Our dogs are definitely our children,” admits the two-time silver medalist. “They sleep with us in our king-size bed. We wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The best thing about being a pet parent for the athlete and her fiancé? “Coming home and having them greet you at the door [with] wagging tails, licking your face.” Sounds like a winning team to Us!