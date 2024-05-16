Despite Harrison Butker’s beliefs, many women help keep things running smoothly for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Butker went viral after he gave a controversial commencement speech to the class of 2024 at Benedictine College. While speaking to the students, the Chiefs kicker directly addressed the women graduates and suggested that they embrace the role of “homemakers.”

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world,” he told the crowd.

While Butker was candid about his stance on traditional gender roles, his team actually employs a large number of women to oversee their day-to-day operations. Many women have leadership roles in the Chiefs including several executive members and trainers who work with the players on a daily basis.

Keep scrolling to meet the women of the Chiefs organization:

Kirsten Krug

Krug is the highest-ranking woman in the Chiefs’ front office. As the Executive Vice President of Administration, she oversees the human resources for the club and the Player Services Department.

Lara Krug

Lara is the Chiefs’ current Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Marketing. She is the first ever CMO in the organization’s history. Lara is in charge of brand marketing, community outreach, digital, social and website operations.

Kim Hobbs

As the Vice President of Corporate Partnership and Premium Sales, Hobbs has helped the Chiefs generate record-setting results as she oversees new business, renewals, activation and service for corporate partnerships.

Jayne Martin

Martin has been with the Chiefs for two decades and is the team’s current Vice President of Fan Experience. She is in charge of the event services team, which includes 750 workers.

Anne Sharf

Sharf is the Chief’s Vice President of Civic Affairs and Hunt Family Foundation. She is responsible for the team’s philanthropic efforts and oversees the foundation. Sharf also assists in supporting club ownership and team executives with civic engagement and responsibility matters.

Tiffany Morton

Morton is the Assistant Athletic Trainer and primarily works with the offensive line. In 2016, she became the first woman in Chiefs history to take on an assistant athletic training role. When the players return to start preparing for the upcoming season, Morton is in charge of making sure the athletes are in tip-top shape during training camp.

“We are getting everything ready for when players take the field and, at the same time, we’re also making sure guys weigh in to see if they’ve lost a significant amount of weight that hasn’t been returned,” Morton said in a September 2022 interview with the NFL. “I’m also looking at certain guys’ urinalysis status to assist them medically and make sure they are OK. That’s been key with identifying why certain players might have an issue in practice. The rest of the day is helping the players with hydration, nutrition and recovery.”

Julie Frymyer

Frymer joined the Chiefs as the team’s Assistant Athletic Trainer and Physical Therapist in 2018. Throughout her time with the team, she’s been credited as the trainer who helped Patrick Mahomes recover in time to play in the 2023 AFC Championship following an injury.

“Julie WAS the reason I was the guy I was on the field today! It takes everyone, but she led the charge all week!!!! Now let’s get ready for the Super Bowl!!!” Mahomes tweeted in January 2023.

Madison Aponte

Aponte is a College Scouting Coordinator for the Chiefs.

Rosetta Shinault

Shinault is the sole female security officer out of 15 professionals tasked with keeping the game safe.