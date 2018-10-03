Megyn Kelly and Douglas Brunt had fun with Us playing a hilarious version of the ‘The Newlywed Game,’ which the talk show host dubbed “The Not-So-Newly Married Game!”

The happy couple — who have been married for 10 years — found success when answering the most romantic thing the Megyn Kelly Today host had done, but didn’t fare so well when it came to questions concerning their first vacation and Kelly’s guilty pleasure. However, they found common ground when it came to the best way to get on Kelly’s nerves: bothering her too early in the morning!

One question that stumped the pair? “What is one thing your spouse would never do?” Kelly quipped, “Hmm, never? How raunchy are we going to go? That’s a short list anyway,” prompting her husband to laugh. Check out the video!

