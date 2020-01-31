A love triangle! Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and her possible new McDreamy, sent by Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh), were getting flirting, but she was also rekindling things with Andrew Deluca (Giacomo Gianniotti) during the Thursday, January 30, episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

Grey and Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood) are both widows and seem to work well together. However, she did admit that she missed Deluca and he didn’t seem to hate the idea of getting back together.

Grey and Hayes were operating on a patient together when her idea didn’t work and they ended up having to go with the idea he originally suggested. He didn’t rub it in her face, like he said his old colleague Yang would’ve, and even called her “an absolute nightmare.” However, he had no idea that Yang and Grey had history, and when he asked she avoided the question.

Later, Hayes apologized to Grey for having a bad first interaction with her and spoke about his late wife. That’s when Grey subtly revealed she’s also a widow.

“It gets better. Not all the way better obviously but a little bit better,” she told him of grieving.

However, as this romance blossomed, the idea of Deluca and Grey getting back together seemed to become real as well. She told Deluca she missed him.

“I didn’t dump you, Meredith, so you don’t have to miss me,” he said.

At the end, Grey was there to help him try to save a dying patient, which seemed to be a major turn-on for him. It looks like Grey is about to get in some trouble.

A Reunion and a Breakup?

Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) rekindled their relationship after Pierce accidentally killed his niece in surgery. He came over to her house to help her get out of her slump and encourage her to not quit her job.

“If you quit now, you’ll be quitting on all those lives only you can save,” Webber said.

Webber ended up skipping work to spend time with Maggie, which made his wife, Catherine Avery (Debbie Allen), upset. When he told her the truth and she questioned his honesty, she insinuated that she wanted a divorce.

“I think it’s time for us to have a much bigger conversation,” Catherine said.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.