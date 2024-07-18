One year after being diagnosed with leukemia, Michael Hendry made an emotional return to The Open Championship.

Hendry, 44, teed off at Scotland’s Royal Troon on Thursday, July 18, with the cancer he found out about in May 2023 now in remission.

“It was incredible,” Hendry said after his opening round 74 (+3). “Words can’t really describe how grateful I am.”

To make the day even more special, Hendry’s wife, Tara, and their two daughters — Maddison, 9, and Harper, 6 — were on hand to watch his round in person.

“I really hoped I was going to be healthy enough to play so I could bring them over,” the New Zealand native said. “I’m no spring chicken anymore, and playing on the Japan Tour, we don’t get that many opportunities to get into major events.”

He continued, “This could very well be my last British Open. My girls are now just at the age where they can kind of understand what dad does, and to have them here and experiencing The Open, which is the biggest, the oldest, the best golf tournament of the lot, I think it gives them a really cool perspective as to what dad does.”

While he’s thrilled to be back competing, Hendry acknowledged that his health journey over the past year has given him some fresh perspective.

“I don’t want to make up the numbers, but walking and playing four rounds, as well as consistency, is a little more difficult after my treatments,” he admitted. “If I have a good week, great. And if I don’t, I’m still going to have a great time.”

During his pre-tournament press conference on Tuesday, July 16, Hendry gave credit to “all the doctors and nurses who have helped me over the last 12 months. It was extremely special. This is one thing that really got me through my recovery.”

After qualifying for last year’s Open Championship in Liverpool, Hendry was forced to give up his spot in the tournament after the diagnosis.

Henry recalled tournament organizers telling him “if I could get myself healthy, they’d grant me a spot for this year.”

“It was sad and annoying watching the coverage,” Hendry remembered, “but also motivating to get back knowing I had a spot. It was huge, and it really helped me get through the treatments.”