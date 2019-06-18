Nailed it! James Corden and Michelle Obama rounded up some of their celebrity friends from both sides of the pond for a fun-filled — and highly competitive — game of dodgeball.

After driving the former first lady, 55, around in a nod to their 2016 “Carpool Karaoke” segment, the late-night host, 40, banded together Team U.K. to face off against Team USA in a round of the popular playground sport on the Monday, June 17, episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Team USA consisted of Obama, Mila Kunis, Allison Janney, Melissa McCarthy, Lena Waithe and Kate Hudson, while Team U.K. was made up of Corden, Harry Styles, Benedict Cumberbatch, John Bradley and Reggie Watts (who admittedly felt “uncomfortable” with his team because he grew up in Montana).

While most of the A-listers immediately accepted Corden and Obama’s invitation to play, Styles, 25, confessed to being a tad hesitant because of his pal’s aggressive approach. “When James Corden calls, you initially ignore the call,” the former One Direction member quipped. “Then he keeps calling you, and then he starts texting, saying, ‘Hey, did you get my call?’ And then he shows up at your house, your work, your hairdresser, your pilates class and your shower.”

McCarthy, 48, tried to convince Team U.K. (specifically Styles) to ditch their tops for a game of “Shirts vs. Skins,” which did not end in her favor. Meanwhile, Cumberbatch, 42, felt guilty about being his team’s MVP after hitting Obama with the ball just moments after asking her to sign a copy of her memoir, Becoming.

By the end of Game 1, Styles was the only remaining member of Team U.K. who had yet to be hit with the ball. However, Barack Obama’s wife quickly changed that when she nailed him in the crotch. “Right in the 1D!” the announcer joked as the former boy bander collapsed to the ground in agony.

The U.K. evened the score by taking Game 2, which apparently set off Janney. The Mom star, 59, became fiercely protective of her teammates and started trash-talking her opponents. In the end, her work paid off and Team USA took Game 3 — and the series. Waithe, 35, capped off the victory by chucking the ball directly at Corden’s head.

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs on CBS weeknights at 12:37 a.m. ET.

