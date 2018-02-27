Jack, is that you? Milo Ventimiglia shaved his Jack Pearson mustache after wrapping filming on season 2 of This Is Us, and we miss it already.

Hairstylist Ashley Streicher, who not-so-coincidentally is the tress master responsible for Mandy Moore’s locks, shared a photo of herself and Ventimiglia on Monday, February 26, after giving the actor a season-ending haircut. “Keepin’ it in the Fam #ThisIsUs end of season chop for @miloanthonyventimiglia #momANDdad #jackANDrebecca,” Streicher captioned the Instagram post.

Ventimiglia’s new look is reminiscent of the one he sported at the end of the hit NBC show’s first season in flashbacks to the night Jack met his future wife, Rebecca.

The 40-year-old actor also posted a mustache-less photo of himself leaving the set after filming wrapped. “Officially wrapped #ThisIsUs season 2. Hope y’all enjoy the last few eps. Already can’t wait to get back for season 3. MV,” he tweeted. So if you had any doubts that Jack and his mustache would return in season 3, you can rest easy.

Moore also underwent a major hair change after filming ended, reverting back to the blonde color that many fans will remember from her early years in the industry. The actress shared a photo of her new ‘do on Instagram, but it has since been deleted.

Although filming for the second season of This Is Us is over, the show returns Tuesday, February 27, with a new episode that sees Toby and Kate going to Las Vegas for their bachelor and bachelorette parties. The season 2 finale will air Tuesday, March 13, at 9 p.m. ET.

