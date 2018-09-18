Someone is going to die in Modern Family season 10, and Nolan Gould thinks it might be Luke Dunphy, his character on the hit sitcom.

“When I heard that, I called my agents, and I was like, ‘It’s me! Guaranteed. 100 percent it’s me. It’s a plot they’ve been trying to kill me for years, now’s their chance. They hate me.’ I was, like, crying,” the 19-year-old exclusively told Us Weekly at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights on Friday, September 14.

News of the plot twist made headlines last week after Modern Family cocreator Christopher Lloyd told Entertainment Weekly a “significant character on the series” would be killed off this season.

“We’re handling some bigger life events in this season,” the 57-year-old producer added. “We do deal with a death, which is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it’s not easy to do because that’s a heavy subject. But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it.”

And even with production on the ABC show’s 10th season in full swing, Gould still doesn’t know his character’s fate. “I’m pretty sure it’s not me, but I can’t say for sure,” he told Us on Friday. “So you don’t want to put it in print that it’s not not me, ‘cause it might be me. But yeah, we do have a significant death coming up. It could be anyone. No one’s safe.”

Anxieties aside, the actor anticipates the storyline will resonate with viewers. “I think Modern Family always handles both comedy and drama very well,” he explained. “We always find a tasteful way to deal with it in a very real, family way. So I think there’s gonna be some laughs, there’s gonna be some cries, and hopefully people will like it, and hopefully it isn’t me.”

He also joked that fans should campaign for his character to live: “#SaveLuke. #PrayForLuke. Get it up on all of the social media platforms.”

Modern Family season 10 premieres on NBC on Wednesday, September 26, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!