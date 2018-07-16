The year of Cardi B? The nominations for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards were announced on Monday, July 16, and the rapper and new mother leads with 10 nods – including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. Beyoncé and Jay-Z (also known as The Carters) are close behind with eight nominations, and Childish Gambino and Drake are tied with seven each.

Read the full list of nominations below:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

The Carters – “APES–T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

SONG OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Dua Lipa – “New Rules”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “rockstar”

BEST NEW ARTIST (Presented by Taco Bell®)

Bazzi

Cardi B

Chloe x Halle

Hayley Kiyoko

Lil Pump

Lil Uzi Vert

BEST COLLABORATION

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

The Carters – “APES–T”

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon”

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

JULY 2018 – Chloe x Halle

JUNE 2018 – Sigrid

MAY 2018 – Lil Xan

APRIL 2018 – Hayley Kiyoko

MARCH 2018 – Jessie Reyez

FEBRUARY 2018 – Tee Grizzley

JANUARY 2018 – Bishop Briggs

DECEMBER 2017 – Grace VanderWaal

NOVEMBER 2017 – Why Don’t We

OCTOBER 2017 – PRETTYMUCH

SEPTEMBER 2017 – SZA

AUGUST 2017 – Kacy Hill

JULY 2017 – Khalid

JUNE 2017 – Kyle

MAY 2017 – Noah Cyrus

BEST POP

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

P!nk – “What About Us”

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B ft. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi”

The Carters – “APES–T”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

J. Cole – “ATM”

Migos ft. Drake – “Walk It Talk It”

Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”

BEST LATIN

Daddy Yankee – “Dura”

J Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente”

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – “Échame La Culpa”

Maluma – “Felices los 4”

Shakira ft. Maluma – “Chantaje”

BEST DANCE

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”

The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me”

David Guetta & Sia – “Flames”

Marshmello ft. Khalid – “Silence”

Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)”

BEST ROCK

Fall Out Boy – “Champion”

Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”

Linkin Park – “One More Light”

Panic! At The Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”

Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water”

VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated”

Drake – ‘God’s Plan”

Janelle Monáe – “PYNK”

Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper”

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains” – Cinematography by Pau Castejón

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

The Carters – “APES–T” – Cinematography by Benoit Debie

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – Cinematography by Larkin Seiple

Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran – “River” – Cinematography by Frank Mobilio & Patrick Meller

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Cinematography by Jonathan Sela

BEST DIRECTION

The Carters – “APES–T” – Directed by Ricky Saix

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – Directed by Hiro Murai

Drake – “God’s Plan” – Directed by Karena Evans

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Directed by Jason Koenig

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something” – Directed by Arturo Perez Jr.

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Directed by Jay Martin

BEST ART DIRECTION

The Carters – “APES–T” – Art Direction by Jan Houlevigue

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – Art Direction by Jason Kisvarday

J. Cole – “ATM” – Art Direction by Miles Mullin

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel” – Art Direction by Pepper Nguyen

SZA – “The Weekend” – Art Direction by SZA and Solange

Taylor Swift – Big Machine Records – Art Direction by Brett Hess

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Visual Effects by Vidal and Loris Paillier for Buf

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together” – Visual Effects by KPP

Eminem ft. Beyoncé – “Walk On Water” – Visual Effects Supervisor Rich Lee for Drive Studios

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars” – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier for BUF Paris

Maroon 5 – “Wait” – Visual Effects by TIMBER

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Choreography by Phil Tayag & Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Choreography by Calvit Hodge and Sara Bivens

The Carters – “APES–T” – Choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Jaquel Knight

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – Choreography by Sherrie Silver

Dua Lipa – “IDGAF” – Choreography by Marion Motin

Justin Timberlake – “Filthy” – Choreography by Marty Kudelka, AJ Harpold, Tracy Phillips, and Ivan Koumaev

BEST EDITING

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”– Editing by Jacquelyn London

The Carters – “APES–T” – Taylor Ward and Sam Ostrove

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – Editing by Ernie Gilbert

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel” – Editing by Deji Laray

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon” – Editing by Taylor Ward

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Editing by Chancler Haynes for Cosmo

The Video Music Awards air on MTV Monday, August 20 at 9 p.m. ET.

